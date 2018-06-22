Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Messi could retire after World Cup, says Zabaleta

Lionel Messi was anonymous as Argentina crashed to defeat against Croatia, leaving Pablo Zabaleta concerned for his international future.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 22 Jun 2018, 04:37 IST
1.72K
Lionel Messi - cropped
Argentina's Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi could retire from international football if Argentina crash out of the World Cup, according to his former team-mate Pablo Zabaleta.

Messi cut an isolated figure as Argentina fell to a humbling 3-0 defeat to Croatia in their Group D clash on Thursday, making a premature exit a distinct possibility for the two-time champions.

Zabaleta, who was part of the team that reached the 2014 final, believes the Barcelona star could call time on his international career should they fail to progress to the last 16.

"I just feel so sorry for Lionel Messi," he told the BBC.

"This was his last chance to win something with Argentina so I wouldn't be surprised to see him retire from international football after this.

"He'll be so disappointed and it's another four years until Qatar."

Argentina capitulated after Willy Caballero's blunder allowed Ante Rebic to open the scoring in the 53rd minute, with Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic adding goals late on.

Zabaleta was at a loss to explain the performance and has warned the players that supporters will not tolerate such a limp surrender.

He added: "The people in Argentina will be so angry now. You expect more from those players.

"They are so hungry for this World Cup, and they will not accept this.

"I've never seen a performance like this by Argentina. Never before. There was a lack of spirit and it's very strange to see."

Mario Kempes - who was part of Argentina's 1978 World Cup-winning team - shared Zabaleta's disbelief, accusing the players of putting in a "shameful" performance.

"The performance was shameful and the farewell is closer with each game," he said.

"When a reaction was expected in the second match it is a great surprise that it was worse than the first."

5 World Cup records both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 bold predictions
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 reasons why Argentina could win in Russia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Argentina vs Iceland, 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Messi considering Argentina retirement after World Cup
RELATED STORY
Past plus present: 5 dream striker pairings at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
2018 World Cup: Top 3 dark horses to win the Golden Boot 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Introducing the captains
RELATED STORY
Why Messi will win the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Tick, Tock: Time running out for Messi to deliver World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us