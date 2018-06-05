Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Messi doesn't get criticised for walking – Pogba hits back at critics

After drawing criticism during the 2017-18 season, Paul Pogba has hit back at his detractors, saying: "You can't tell me how to play."

Omnisport
NEWS
News 05 Jun 2018, 14:02 IST
1.96K
paulpogba - cropped
Paul Pogba in action for Manchester United

Paul Pogba has hit back at his critics after an indifferent season with Manchester United by suggesting Lionel Messi would never receive the kind of criticism he does.

Pogba struggled for consistency at Old Trafford in 2017-18 which resulted in him being dropped at times by Jose Mourinho.

Some of his lacklustre performances drew condemnation, with questions arising as to why he could at times be seen ambling around the pitch.

Pogba has no intention of changing his approach, though, despite calls for him to raise his levels and contribute more from his midfield role.

"I've always been like that," Pogba told France Football. "When I've won, I've won being like that. That's my style of play.

"You're not going to criticise Messi when he walks on the pitch.

"If he scores three goals are you going to say, 'Ah, but he's walking on the pitch'? No. You can't tell me how to play.

"If I'm here today, it's as I am. No one has told me how I must behave. That's my football, that's all.

"People can like it or not. I'm not judged like everyone else so I'm not normal. And I take this as a challenge."

Premier League 2017-18 Manchester United Barcelona Football
10 of the most outspoken footballers 
RELATED STORY
Pogba cannot be happy but must focus on France, says...
RELATED STORY
8 footballers to suffer from a metatarsal injury 
RELATED STORY
5 legends who defined the clubs that they played for
RELATED STORY
Golden Boy award winners since 2003: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Biggest title-winning margins in each of Europe's top 5...
RELATED STORY
The 5 Most Intense Derbies in Europe This Season
RELATED STORY
10 famous footballers and the story behind their goal...
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive players ever to be sent out on loan
RELATED STORY
10 most legendary goal celebrations of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018