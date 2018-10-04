Messi equals Ronaldo UCL Record

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B

Lionel Messi is an enigma like no other. His predestined nature of providing thrilling performances, game after game, is now very much a part of our reality; like the law of gravity.

A lot has been written and a lot more has been said following the snub he rather undeservingly received from UEFA for the Player of the Year award. The lad didn't even make it to the short-list.

Let's forget about the fact that he won the LaLiga and the Copa Del Rey almost single-handedly, and the fact that Barcelona never lost a game in the Spanish top-flight when he was on the pitch for them. The one game, the final game of the season, that he didn't feature in, his side lost - ending the possibility of an unbeaten season in the league at the very last hurdle.

However, there is a reason why so many not following the cult of Barcelona, which admittedly tends to not incite the purest of devotions, take exception to such, for the lack of a better word, blasphemy in the name of the biggest football federation in Europe.

And as is often the reason why those of us covering the game come out so fervently in support of the little man, Messi added another milestone in his unending, and quite frankly ridiculous, list of achievements after he found the back of the net, thrice, against PSV Eindhoven in the very first game of the most elite competition in the world this season.

The hattrick had put the 5-time Ballon d'Or above the Premier League Champions on goals scored in the competition. Let that sink in for a minute, Lionel Messi has scored more goals in the Champions League than a team which broke the goal-scoring record for England last season.

He had also claimed the record for the most number of hattricks in the competition's history with 8; one ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

But a new day in Europe meant Lionel Messi had to crush yet another milestone and it came at Tottenham's expense.

The Argentine scored a brace, taking his tally to 5 goals from 2 games, in a sublime performance and in the process added another feather to his European cap.

Overall, Messi has now scored 105 Champions League goals for FC Barcelona, equalling the competition record for the most goals for a single club.

His longstanding rival Ronaldo has scored 105 of his 120 Champions League goals in the colours of Real Madrid – a record now matched by Messi.

The Portugal captain, however, scored his tally in just 101 games for Los Blancos, while Messi needed 127 appearances to reach his 105th goal in the tournament.

In addition, the 31-year-old also extended his own record for the most group stage goals in the UCL after taking his tally to 65 at this stage of the competition – five more than Ronaldo has netted in the group stages.