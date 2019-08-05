×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Messi expects to be out for 'a little while' after injury in Barcelona training

Omnisport
NEWS
News
70   //    05 Aug 2019, 19:28 IST
lionel messi - cropped
Barcelona captain Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi expects to be out of action for "a little while" after suffering a calf injury during Barcelona training on Monday.

The Argentina star sustained a grade one strain to his right calf muscle in his first session back with LaLiga's champions after his post-Copa America holiday.

The 32-year-old will miss Barca's pre-season trip to the United States while he recovers from the problem.

Although Barca have not put a timeframe on his recovery, Messi does not seem to think the injury will keep him sidelined for long.

"I was looking forward to starting and unfortunately I had an accident in the first training session that will leave me out for a little while," he wrote on Instagram.

"I'm grateful for all your messages and displays of affection, I wanted to be with the team and with the people who follow us in the USA.

"It wasn't to be this time, but we'll see each other again soon. A hug to everyone."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on

Barca face Napoli in Miami and Ann Arbor this week in the final stretch of their pre-season duties.

They begin their league title defence away to Athletic Bilbao on August 16.

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Barcelona News: Blaugrana icon says Neymar's return would be great but insists Messi is the 'best signing of each year'
RELATED STORY
Messi to miss Barcelona's USA tour with calf injury
RELATED STORY
Barcelona preparing for post-Messi era – Bartomeu
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: How Barcelona are preparing for the "post-Messi" era
RELATED STORY
Evolution of Messi at FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Neymar takes part in PSG training amid ongoing Barcelona speculation
RELATED STORY
Malcom misses Barcelona training to finalise Zenit move
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Beware! Let Madrid's slump be a lesson for you
RELATED STORY
Messi never to blame for Barcelona losses – Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 4 reasons why Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be optimistic for the second leg against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us