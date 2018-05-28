Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Messi: I'd give up Barca title for World Cup glory

Coming off a LaLiga and Copa del Rey double, Barcelona star Lionel Messi is desperate to taste success with Argentina at the World Cup.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 28 May 2018, 10:27 IST
2.93K
Messi-cropped
Argentina superstar Lionel Messi

Argentina captain Lionel Messi said he would swap a Barcelona title for a trophy with the national team ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

Messi has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Barca, however, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is still searching for his first major senior title with Argentina.

The 30-year-old was involved as Argentina lost the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil, while Messi could not prevent back-to-back defeats in the 2015 and 2016 Copa America deciders.

Coming off a LaLiga and Copa del Rey double, which took his trophy tally to 32 at Camp Nou, Messi is desperate to taste success with Jorge Sampaoli's men.

"I would change a Barcelona title for one with the national team," Messi told Argentinean TV channel El Trece.

"Winning a title with Argentina would be something unique."

Argentina will face Iceland (June 16), Croatia (June 21) and Nigeria (June 26) in Group D at the World Cup, starting next month.

The two-time world champions – who last won the showpiece event in 1986 – scraped into the tournament thanks to Messi's magic.

And Messi conceded Argentina are below the likes of Brazil, Spain and reigning champions Germany.

"I have great faith in this group, we are working very well, we have players with a lot of capacity and experience," he said.

"But we do not have to throw the message of 'we are going to be the world champion because we are the best', because the reality is that it is not like that."

On Group D, Messi added: "Iceland are a team that showed in the last European Championship that they are difficult for anyone.

"Croatia have a midfield that plays very well, it is a style like Spain but one level below, and Nigeria always challenge us."

Barcelona Football
Maradona: Messi doesn't have to prove himself by winning...
RELATED STORY
5 things Lionel Messi must do to win the World Cup this year
RELATED STORY
Barca have never received Messi offer - Bartomeu
RELATED STORY
Six new names expected to light up the World Cup in Russia
RELATED STORY
3 Barcelona players who have won the UCL 4 times but...
RELATED STORY
Barca director fears Messi release clause swoop
RELATED STORY
Barca boss Valverde salutes departing Iniesta
RELATED STORY
World Cup not an audition for Barca or Madrid, says...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 times Messi saved Barcelona late in the game
RELATED STORY
Busquets pinpoints Atleti triumph as moment Barca won the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
Today NIG CEN 01:30 AM
02 Jun FRA ITA 12:30 AM
02 Jun EGY COL 12:45 AM
02 Jun TUN TUR 01:30 AM
02 Jun ALG CAP 02:30 AM
02 Jun NIG UGA 05:30 AM
02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
02 Jun AUS GER 09:30 PM
02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
02 Jun MON SLO 11:45 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018