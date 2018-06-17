Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Messi is not Maradona, he does not win a World Cup alone - Crespo

Lionel Messi is not Diego Maradona and needs support if Argentina are to win the World Cup, according to Hernan Crespo.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 17 Jun 2018, 16:30 IST
894
Lionel Messi - cropped
Argentina's Lionel Messi

Former Argentina striker Hernan Crespo has jumped to the defence of Lionel Messi, saying he needs help from his team-mates to win the World Cup in Russia.

The Barcelona superstar endured a difficult opening game at the tournament on Saturday, missing a penalty in his side's surprising 1-1 draw with Group D rivals Iceland.

Messi had 11 shots without scoring - setting a new Argentina record for the World Cup - and was dejected at the final whistle.

Crespo - who won 64 caps for Argentina - has criticised Messi's colleagues and believes they need to provide the 30-year-old with more support.

"Let's start with a fact: Messi deserves a five [for his performance]," Crespo told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Of course, we expect more from him, but Messi is not [Diego] Maradona, alone he does not win a World Cup.

"This must be understood first by all Argentinians, and then by his team-mates.

"He is a phenomenon if he is put in the right conditions, like in Barcelona. Otherwise he is struggling.

"But tell me: who helped him against Iceland? [Angel] Di Maria did not get past his opponent once, the midfielders did not support him."

Messi will be looking to bounce back when Argentina take on Croatia - who defeated Nigeria 2-0 on Saturday - at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Thursday.

Does Messi really need to win a World Cup to be...
RELATED STORY
Maradona: Messi doesn't have to demonstrate anything for...
RELATED STORY
Messi can't win the World Cup alone, says Argentina chief
RELATED STORY
Why Lionel Messi needs to win the World Cup more than...
RELATED STORY
Argentina's World Cup Campaign: Can Messi emulate Maradona?
RELATED STORY
Why Messi will win the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Maradona: Messi doesn't have to prove himself by winning...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 records Lionel Messi can match or...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 reasons why Lionel Messi can win the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup success not important for Messi's legacy -...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us