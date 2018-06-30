Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Messi leads Argentina attack as usual suspects return for France

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30 Jun 2018
messicropped
Argentina's Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi will start as the focal point of Argentina's attack for the last-16 contest with France in Kazan, while Didier Deschamps has sprung few surprises.

Jorge Sampaoli's decision to ignore the natural strikers he has at his disposal will not come as a huge shock, with Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain struggling to make an impact in Russia.

Aguero scored Argentina's first goal in their Group D opener, but has otherwise been quiet, while Higuain was guilty of a couple of bad misses in the dramatic 2-1 win over Nigeria.

Cristian Pavon comes in for his first start of the tournament having previously been used as an impact substitute – his pace and direct play proving a decent asset to Argentina.

On the other side of things, Deschamps – who is overseeing France for a record 80th time on Saturday – has made six changes from the dead-rubber 0-0 draw with Denmark last time out.

Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Samuel Umtiti, Paul Pogba, Blaise Matuidi and Kylian Mbappe all return, with Deschamps resisting the urge to start Nabil Fekir, who has impressed in several cameo appearances.

