Messi makes LaLiga history with Barcelona's 6000th goal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.06K   //    19 Aug 2018, 04:03 IST
lionel messi - cropped
Barcelona star Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi became the first player to score in 15 consecutive LaLiga seasons with his opening goal in Barcelona's 3-0 win over Deportivo Alaves.

The Argentina star sent a free-kick under the wall and into the net to break the deadlock after 64 minutes at Camp Nou on Saturday.

The goal was Barca's 6000th in the top flight and came nine years on from their 5000th, which was also scored by Messi.

It also ensured the club captain has now found the net in 15 league campaigns in a row, a feat that will be matched by Sergio Ramos if he scores for Real Madrid against Getafe on Sunday.

Messi, who grabbed a late third for Barca after Philippe Coutinho had made it 2-0, has netted 384 times for the club in the top flight, a remarkable 6.4 per cent of the total goals they have scored in their league history.

Barcelona Football
