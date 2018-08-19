Messi makes LaLiga history with Barcelona's 6000th goal

Barcelona star Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi became the first player to score in 15 consecutive LaLiga seasons with his opening goal in Barcelona's 3-0 win over Deportivo Alaves.

The Argentina star sent a free-kick under the wall and into the net to break the deadlock after 64 minutes at Camp Nou on Saturday.

The goal was Barca's 6000th in the top flight and came nine years on from their 5000th, which was also scored by Messi.

It also ensured the club captain has now found the net in 15 league campaigns in a row, a feat that will be matched by Sergio Ramos if he scores for Real Madrid against Getafe on Sunday.

15 - Lionel Messi is the first player in La Liga to score in 15 consecutive seasons in the 21st century (385 goals). Critical. pic.twitter.com/JYMXnU2anZ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 18, 2018

Messi, who grabbed a late third for Barca after Philippe Coutinho had made it 2-0, has netted 384 times for the club in the top flight, a remarkable 6.4 per cent of the total goals they have scored in their league history.

6.4% - Barcelona have scored 6000 goals in La Liga history, 6.4% of them scored by Lionel Messi (384 goals). Icon. pic.twitter.com/H7DWsEECeg — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 18, 2018