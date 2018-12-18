×
Messi 'never imagined' his success after winning record fifth Golden Shoe

Omnisport
NEWS
News
467   //    18 Dec 2018, 20:47 IST
messi-cropped
Barcelona star Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi never thought it was possible to be so successful in his Barcelona career after winning the European Golden Shoe for a record fifth time.

Despite being overlooked for the 2018 Ballon d'Or, Messi has enjoyed another wonderful year, having helped Barca to another LaLiga crown in the 2017-18 campaign.

He scored 34 times in 36 games on the way to inspiring that title triumph, a record not matched across Europe's top leagues as he secured yet another Golden Shoe.

Messi, 31, was presented with the prize for a fifth time – usurping Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of four – on Tuesday and it offered him the opportunity to reflect on his expectations as a youngster.

"I did not expect this when I started," Messi said at the event. "My professional dream was to be able to succeed in football, I never imagined this.

"I enjoy my work, the effort and, above all, the team-mates. I'm in the best team in the world, I have the best team-mates in the world in their positions and that makes everything easier getting these awards.

"Thanks to God I feel very good physically and emotionally. The years go by and I try to take care of myself, as I have done my whole career, and more, because the games are increasingly demanding."

