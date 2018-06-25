Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Messi 'not guilty of anything', insists Maradona

Lionel Messi has come under criticism for his disappointing displays at Russia 2018, but has received the backing of Diego Maradona.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 25 Jun 2018, 18:20 IST
773
maradona-cropped
Diego Maradona at Spartak Stadium

Diego Maradona has said that Lionel Messi is "not guilty of anything" as Argentina face a potential first World Cup group-stage exit since 2002.

A 1-1 draw with Iceland in their Group D opener was followed by a shock 3-0 thumping at the hands of Croatia, meaning the two-time winners must beat Nigeria in their final match on Tuesday to have any chance of progressing.

Messi missed a second-half penalty in that draw with Iceland and cut an isolated figure as his side slumped to a heavy defeat in their second game.

The Barcelona star has come under criticism for his muted displays, but Maradona – who managed Messi at the 2010 World Cup – insists he is not responsible for Argentina's struggles.  

"To Leo, I would like to talk to you and tell you that you are not guilty of anything, of absolutely nothing," he said during a TV appearance on Telesur.

"I love you as always, I respect you as always.

"For me, you have played an exceptional World Cup [in South Africa 2010]."

 

