×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Messi's free-kick magic keeps Barca top

PTI
NEWS
News
33   //    09 Dec 2018, 09:57 IST

Madrid, Dec 9 (AFP) Lionel Messi stole the show with two free-kick goals in a blistering display as Barcelona maintained their lead at the top of La Liga with a thumping 4-0 derby win over Catalan rivals Espanyol.

The Argentine superstar curled hom two sensational set-pieces and set up another goal as he and his teammates romped to victory at the RCDE Stadium and made sure Barca kept chasing Atletico Madrid and Sevilla at bay.

Atleti and Sevilla had moved level on 28 points with Barca on Saturday after Diego Simeone's side defeated Alaves 3-0 and the Andalusians drew 1-1 at Valencia.

However Messi made sure that Ernesto Valverde's team kept their place at the top of the pile with a mesmerising display alongside front-three partners Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele that left Espanyol dead and buried by half-time.

"He is extraordinary," said Valverde. "The free-kicks, the chances on goal that he creates, what he brings us and what he take from the opponent...

"It is still very early, La Liga is very tight, but the idea is to be solid away from home, knowing that winning is very difficult against every team."

- Magical Messi -

=================

Messi began the rout in the 17th minute with a perfectly placed free-kick that arched past a desperate Diego Lopez, and followed that up by keeping possession under intense pressure before providing the pass for Dembele from which the French attacker curled in a fine second.

It was then Dembele's turn to become provider a minute before the break, slipping in a super through ball that Suarez somehow took on and squeezed home from near the byline.

Advertisement

Messi capped a dominant team and individual display with his second free-kick of the night, which this time whipped past Lopez which such venom the Spanish goalkeeper could barely move towards it.

Nikola Kalinic opened his league account for Atletico Madrid with the opener against Alaves earlier on Saturday, before Antoine Griezmann and midfielder Rodri sealed all three points at the Wanda Metropolitano with goals in the final 10 minutes.

The only negative note for Simeone was World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez leaving the field with a knee injury in the first half.

Mouctar Diakhaby's header in second half stoppage time for Valencia meant Sevilla missed the opportunity to stay just a point behind Barca.

Pablo Sarabia had put the visitors into the lead nine minutes into the second half and Sevilla had chances to seal the points at the Mestalla with Ever Banega and Andre Silva hitting the post

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Top Contenders for the European Golden Shoe Race:...
RELATED STORY
Hits and Misses from the PSV-Barcelona game
RELATED STORY
With 2 more goals, Suarez keeps Barca winning without Messi
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 things to look out for
RELATED STORY
Top 5 active Premier League players with the most...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 modern managers who have won the treble
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19, Delhi Dynamos 2-4 Mumbai City FC: 5 Talking...
RELATED STORY
How to know the best football league in Europe
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: The decade-long...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or: 3 youngsters who can win it in the near future
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us