Messi secured: Five things Barcelona need to do next

We examine the steps Barcelona must now take to reassert their dominance in Spain and Europe after securing the future of Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi has committed his future to Barcelona until 2021, despite the Catalan giants losing their Liga crown and failing to make an impression on the Champions League last season.

Securing their talisman's future is Barca's first major move ahead of the 2017-18 season, where Ernesto Valverde will be at the helm, having replaced Luis Enrique.

But there is plenty more work to be done if Barca are to regain their standing atop Spanish and European football.

KEEP NEYMAR HAPPY

There is little doubt that Messi rules the roost at Camp Nou, but the N in the MSN strikeforce will be pivotal in maintaining Barca's dominance when his partners in crime enter the twilight of their careers.

Though there is no sign that Messi, or Luis Suarez are beginning to slow down, at 25, Neymar is arguably yet to reach his full peak - perhaps evidenced by his slight dip in goalscoring last term.

A perception that Neymar is perhaps not seen as important at Barca appears to be of interest to many of their rivals - even Real Madrid are reported to have shown an interest in the Brazil star.

Messi, Suarez and Neymar's relationship off the field is as famous as theirs on it - Barca must keep the latter sweet if they are to be a force again.