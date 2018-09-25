Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Messi to miss Argentina's upcoming friendlies

Omnisport
NEWS
News
67   //    25 Sep 2018, 06:33 IST
LionelMessi-cropped
Argentina superstar Lionel Messi

Argentina interim coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed Lionel Messi would miss his nation's friendlies next month, casting further doubt over the star's international future.

Messi, 31, missed Argentina's matches against Guatemala and Colombia earlier this month and has now been ruled out of their friendlies in October.

Argentina are heading to Saudi Arabia to face Iraq on October 11 and Brazil five days later, but Messi will play no part.

"I talked to him and we still think that the best thing is that he doesn't come, that he's not in," Scaloni told Fox Sports on Monday.

"We are in a different stage and these guys have to keep putting on the shirt of the national team and see what they show, which is the most important thing."

Messi last played for Argentina at the World Cup in Russia, where they made a last-16 exit to eventual champions France.

He has scored a record 65 goals in 128 matches for his nation, and briefly retired from Argentina duty in 2016.

Omnisport
NEWS
5 upcoming World-class footballers from the current...
RELATED STORY
Messi will miss Argentina friendly vs Brazil in October
RELATED STORY
Five times Lionel Messi proved that he is human
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo: Will he miss a Champions League return...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Messi, Ronaldo And 3 Broken...
RELATED STORY
10 things you did not know about Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
10 football legends who picked Messi over Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 Matches in the Group...
RELATED STORY
8 Lionel Messi hat-tricks in UEFA Champions League
RELATED STORY
FIFA Best Award 2018: Will the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly come...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us