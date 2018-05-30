Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Messi warms up for World Cup with hat-trick against Haiti

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 30 May 2018, 17:57 IST
249

Buenos Aires, May 30 (PTI) Lionel Messi warmed up for next month's FIFA World Cup with a hat-trick as he inspired Argentina to a morale-boosting 4-0 win over Haiti in a pre-tournament friendly here.

Messi scored a quickfire second-half double (58th and 68th minutes) to add to a first-half (17th minute) penalty, before setting up substitute Sergio Aguero (69th) as Jorge Sampaoli's side hammered the Caribbean minnows in their final phase of preparations for the showpiece event.

With this hat-trick, the FC Barcelona talisman took his international tally to 64 goals in 124 appearances.

The Albicelestes, who are two-time world champions, had struggled throughout the qualifying campaign but the thoroughly dominating display here should boost their confidence even though the win came against a side that has not qualified for the World Cup.

Haiti could not even register a shot at the goal in the whole match.

It was a night of celebration for another Barcelona star as Javier Mascherano joined Javier Zanetti as Argentina's most capped player with 143 international appearances.

"I have no doubt that we are going to grow, we have time, this team is going to take shape".We have been working hard on the physical, I think we have a nice opportunity to try again, we are going to be very excited, as always," Messi said after the match.

Argentina play Iceland in Moscow in their first match of the World Cup on June 16.

Sampaoli was upbeat about his superstar No. 10, saying, "Messi is training very well, he finished the Spanish tournament and two days later he was here, he looks very enthusiastic".

"Against Iceland we will have to take advantage of the domain, we need a high level of force in the World Cup."

In other friendly matches, Peru eased past Scotland 2-0 in Lima while Panama were held to a goal-less draw at home by Northern Ireland.

Peru were the dominant side over an inexperienced Scotland with goals either side of half-time.

Christian Cueva converted a spot-kick eight minutes before the break, while Jefferson Farfan added the second just after the resumption.

There was a celebratory atmosphere in Panama City, but no goals for local fans to cheer.

Panama came closest to breaking the deadlock against Northern Ireland, but Edgar Joel Barcenas saw his first-half header come back off the crossbar

Argentina 4-0 Haiti: Winners and losers from the warm-up...
RELATED STORY
Argentina 4-0 Haiti: 3 things that went right for Jorge...
RELATED STORY
Messi: Argentina aren't World Cup candidates
RELATED STORY
Sampaoli hails Messi, Pavon combination
RELATED STORY
Messi: I'd give up Barca title for World Cup glory
RELATED STORY
Argentina's World Cup Campaign: Can Messi emulate Maradona?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 top footballers snubbed for the Mundial
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 3 Manchester United players who could...
RELATED STORY
Lionel leads Argentina with three-goal haul – Messi's...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 debutants at the 2018 Football World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT AZE KYR
3 - 0
03 Jun BEL POR 12:15 AM
03 Jun REP UNI 12:38 AM
03 Jun ICE NOR 01:30 AM
03 Jun KOS COT 05:30 AM
03 Jun MEX SCO 05:30 AM
03 Jun BRA CRO 07:30 PM
03 Jun BRA CRO 07:30 PM
03 Jun COS NOR 11:30 PM
03 Jun SAU PER 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018