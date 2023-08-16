Metz vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | August 18, 2023

Last-placed Metz welcome Marseille to the Stade Saint-Symphorien in Ligue 1 on Friday (August 18).

The hosts kicked off their 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign with a 5-1 loss at Rennes last week. Youssef Maziz equalised one minute after Arnaud Kalimuendo had put Rennes ahead in the 20th minute, but Rennes scored four goals in the second half.

Marseille, meanwhile, got their season off to a winning start with a 2-1 home win over Reims. Junya Ito broke the deadlock in the tenth minute before goals from Vitinha and Azzedine Ounahi helped Marseille complete the comeback.

They continued their winning run with a 2-1 win over Panathinaikos in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round on Tuesday but suffered a 5-3 defeat in the ensuing shootout to bow out.

Metz vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 112 times across competitions. Mets trail 60-35.

Marseille are unbeaten in seven meetings against Metz and won 2-1 at Metz when they last met in the 2021-22 season.

Metz have one win against Marseille at home in seven games, losing four times.

Marseille have suffered three defeats in their last four games across competitions.

Metz conceded five goals in their campaign opener, the worst defensive record in the opening week of the competition.

Four of their last five meeting have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Marseille have lost five of their last six away games.

Metz vs Marseille Prediction

Metz have one win in 14 meetings against Marseille, but four of their last five clashes have ended in draws. At home, Metz have fared better, with two wins in eight meetings.

Marseille, meanwhile, have a solid record against Metz, scoring in their last seven meetings. They have had two straight 2-1 wins. Considering their dominance against Metz, another narrow win seems to be on the cards for Marseille.

Prediction: Metz 1-2 Marseille

Metz vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ismaïla Sarr to score or assist any time - Yes