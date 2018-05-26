Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Mexico head to Russia with one aim: 'to win'

    Press Trust of India
    NEWS
    News 26 May 2018, 09:28 IST
    54

    Los Angeles, May 26 (AFP) Mexico head to the World Cup in Russia with a clear objective, to reach the final and win it, defender Hector Moreno said.

    "We are going to play the World Cup to win it," the Real Sociedad defender said as Mexico prepared to face Wales on Monday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

    "For me the important thing is to get home and not have any regrets.

    "We know that we are not favourites. We know that no one thinks that Mexico will win. I think the Mexican team is ready."

    Moreno, 30, is part of the 28-player preliminary World Cup squad named by coach Juan Carlos Osorio this month.

    He's aiming to play in a third World Cup after South Africa in 2010 and Brazil 2014.

    Osorio was also bullish on the chances that Mexico, who have fallen in the last 16 in the last six World Cups, can surprise in Russia.

    "We believe that we can go to the final, as athletes and human beings it's our right to believe, because we work hard for it," Osorio said.

    "We have a team that will always play to win."

    Mexico, drawn in Group F with Germany, South Korean and Sweden, will debut against reigning champions Germany.

    "Mexico, against the giants, always tends to lift itself," Moreno said

