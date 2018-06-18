Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mexico quakes with joy over World Cup upset win

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 18 Jun 2018, 09:49 IST
68

Mexico City, June 18 (AFP) Thousands of jubilant Mexico supporters partied in the streets of the capital Sunday after their team's shock 1-0 victory over World Cup holders Germany -- singing, dancing, blaring car horns and cheering El Tri.

The earth literally moved in quake-prone Mexico City when Hirving "Chucky" Lozano smashed home the game-winning goal in the 35th minute at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium -- a football "earthquake of joy." Seismologists said that they had detected an "artificial" rumbling, possibly caused by "widespread jumping" when the goal was scored.

Fans crammed into the Zocalo, the city's main square, to celebrate.

"What happened today was an earthquake of joy for us -- just imagine, we beat the world champions!" said Laura Villegas, a 45-year-old merchant who downed her beer with tequila in one gulp.

"What happened hey, what happened hey, to the Germany that was going to beat us today?" the crowd chanted.

President Enrique Pena Nieto joined the party, saying on Twitter: "Confirmed: Mexico competes and wins against the best in the world, Congratulations to @miseleccionmx! Great match!" Victory rallies erupted in other major cities such as Guadalajara, Toluca, Tijuana and Ciudad Juarez.

- 'Lozano for president' -

==========================

Throughout the capital, the streets filled with exhilarated fans, on foot, bicycles, motorbikes or in cars. Some blasted their car stereos, while others shrieked in glee.

Amid the cacophonous bustle, a veteran violinist played the traditional tune "Cielito Lindo" -- roughly translated as "Lovely Sweet One." The victory was a heart-stopping one, but "a small goal is still a goal," said the musician, while fans left coins in his instrument case.

One female fan, a flag in her hand and the national colors painted on her cheeks, screamed: "We are an Aztec warrior force!" "Lozano for president, Lozano for president!" fans cheered -- not forgetting that the country will hold elections to choose a new leader on July 1.

Ana Maria Contreras, a primary school teacher, came with her children and even dogs decked out in El Tri's signature green jerseys to join the festivities.

"We have shown that we can compete with any power. And I hope that whoever wins as president also knows how to lead us to victory," she said

FIFA World Cup: 3 things Mexico did right in 1-0 win over...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Mexico overwhelm Germany
RELATED STORY
Nostalgia, joy and madness: Emotions make the World Cup...
RELATED STORY
Germany vs Mexico: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
A 'milestone' World Cup win kicks off celebration for Mexico
RELATED STORY
Top 5 forgotten upsets in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Germany Team vs Mexico, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Mexico chasing that elusive fifth World Cup game
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter trolls Germany after they lose...
RELATED STORY
WC 2018, Football fans celebrations in Mexico cause an...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us