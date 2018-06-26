Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mexico rising: How far can El Tri go in World Cup?

Associated Press
NEWS
News 26 Jun 2018, 18:57 IST
43
AP Image

The World Cup has been cruel to Mexico over the years, with the country only making the quarterfinals in the two tournaments it hosted. But Mexico is making an early run in Russia, and "PodcastOne Sports Now" co-host Jim Litke digs deeper to find out why this year could be different.

Litke talks to Hercules Gomez, the former player and current ESPN analyst about Mexico's chances. Also weighing in is Carlos Rodriguez of The Associated Press, who is covering the team in Russia.

Also on the podcast is the AP's Chris Lehourites in his recurring role wrapping up the action in Russia, and co-host Tim Dahlberg returns to talk some soccer and his view that baseball is losing its audience with the current version of Home Run Derby in the big leagues.

There is also some talk about Korean barbeque in New York City, and Litke's Fourth of July celebration overlooking the fireworks in downtown Chicago, where the food selections will be sure to please.

___

For more AP podcasts: https://apnews.com/tag/Podcasts

