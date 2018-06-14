Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mexico's 'Grand Warlock' casts World Cup spell to help team

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 14 Jun 2018, 10:27 IST
34

Mexico City, Jun 14 (AFP) With the help of two priestesses and a rain stick shaped like an ancient Mesoamerican god, Mexico's "Grand Warlock" cast a spell to help the nation at the World Cup.

Antonio Vazquez -- better known as "El Brujo Mayor," a soothsayer famed for his annual predictions on politics and the news -- invoked the plumed serpent god Quetzalcoatl, worshipped by the Aztecs and other pre-Columbian peoples, to get the Mexican national team to at least the quarter-finals in Russia.

"Give me all your force and power to break through heaven's doors, let Mexico reach the fifth match. Quetzalcoatl, let it be so," he said, his long white beard standing out against his green Mexico jersey.

Mexico make their debut Sunday against reigning champions Germany in Group F, hoping to make it past the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

"El Tri" have never beaten Germany at the tournament, but Vazquez brimmed with optimism.

"We will at the very least have a 0-0 draw, or a 1-0 win for Mexico," he said.

Vazquez also ventured a prediction on the winner: Brazil, Spain or Portugal.

"A Latin team will be champion," he said.

However, El Brujo is not exactly known for his infallibility.

In 2016, he predicted Donald Trump would lose the US Republican primary election, for example.

He has also been known to change his predictions: in January, he had predicted Germany would defeat Spain to win this year's World Cup

