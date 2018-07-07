Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mexico star taunts Neymar after Brazil exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.98K   //    07 Jul 2018, 14:06 IST
Brazil striker Neymar

Mexico midfielder Andres Guardado taunted Neymar after Brazil's elimination from the World Cup, in retaliation for the Paris Saint-Germain star's comments about his team earlier in the tournament.

Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 to knock them out in the round of 16, prompting Neymar to hit out at Guardado's side in his post-match comments, saying: "They talked too much, and now they are going home."

But the Selecao were undone by Belgium in the quarter-finals as an own-goal from Fernandinho and a Kevin De Bruyne strike rendered Renato Augusto's second-half strike no more than a consolation.

Real Betis playmaker Guardado, who played against Neymar for Valencia when the Brazilian was at Barcelona, took to social media in the aftermath of Brazil's defeat to post a retort to Neymar.

"And now who is going home?" he wrote in an Instagram story.

Neymar was responsible for just one of Brazil's nine shots on target as they crashed out against Belgium, leaving him with just two goals to show for his efforts in Russia.

