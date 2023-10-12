Mexico vs Ghana Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14, 2023 

Mexico face Ghana at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday (October 14) in a friendly.

El Tri are preparing for the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals next year following their Gold Cup triumph in July. They drew 3-3 against Uzbekistan in their last game. Mexico looked set to be headed towards victory following late goals from Raul Jimenez and Uriel Antuna before Ghana scored a late leveler.

After this game, Mexico will be in action at the Lincoln Financial Field on Tuesday taking on Germany for the first time since 2018.

Ghana, meanwhile, had mixed results during the AFCON qualifiers, securing a spot in the finals in Cote d'Ivoire next year. They beat Liberia 3-1 in a friendly last time out, scoring thrice before their opponents netted a late consolation.

Mexico vs Ghana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between the two teams, with Mexico going unbeaten.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly at the NRG Stadium in 2017, which El Tri won 1-0 via a second-half strike from Elias Hernandez.

Ghana are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

Mexico's last meeting against African opposition came in June, drawing 2-2 with Cameroon in a friendly.

Ghana's last meeting against CONCACAF opposition came in September last year when they beat Nicaragua 1-0 in a friendly.

El Tri are 12th in the FIFA rankings and are 48 places above Ghana.

Mexico vs Ghana Prediction

Mexico are on a run of back-to-back draws and are unbeaten in five games. They have lost just one game under manager Jaime Lozano.

Ghana, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and unbeaten in five outings. They have, however, struggled on the road recently, so they could see defeat.

Prediction: Mexico 2-1 Ghana

Mexico vs Ghana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mexico

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of Mexico's last four games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of Ghana's last four games.)