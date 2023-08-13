Michael Owen claims Chelsea will have 'the best midfield pairing in The Premier League' if they sign 21-year-old star

Michael Owen thinks that Chelsea will have the best midfield pairing in the Premier League if they manage to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Blues are set to pay a British record transfer fee to add him to their arsenal and Owen thinks that the Ecuadorian can form a stunning partnership with 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez at the heart of the team's midfield.

Owen wrote on social media:

"Decent game this. Both teams had their moments. Enzo Fernandez is putting on an exhibition. If Caicedo joins him at Chelsea, that’ll be the best midfield pairing in The Premier League."

The Blues are currently playing Liverpool in their first game under Mauricio Pochettino. The scoreline is currently 1-1 in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge. Luis Diaz and Axel Disasi have gotten on the scoresheet.

Fernandez's performance has impressed Owen and the Englishman thinks that Caicedo's addition to the team could further improve them.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochrttino has high hopes about Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea have completed the signing of Nicolas Jackson from Villareal in the summer transfer window. The youngster scored 13 goals for the Spanish club last season.

While Jackson is young, his talents are evident and Mauricio Pochettino expects him to be a success at Stamford Bridge. The Argentine manager recently told the media (via the Blues' website):

"He’s a young player but I think he has the quality to enjoy being here and to score goals. I think we are enjoying in the way we are working. He’s working really hard, the quality is there."

He added:

"I think you could see in the pre-season games that he showed that quality. Of course La Liga is completely different from the Premier League. That’s one of the reasons it was good for us to play the Premier League Summer Series in America in pre-season, because it allowed us to test ourselves against Premier League teams, it was really good for us."

GIven Christopher Nkunku will be out for the opening few weeks of the season, Jackson could become a key player. He has started the clash against Liverpool as well.