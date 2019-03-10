×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Michel Platini slams VAR as 'against spirit of football'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
605   //    10 Mar 2019, 16:19 IST
PSG - Cropped
PSG contest a penalty decision against Manchester United

Former UEFA chief Michel Platini has slammed VAR as "against the spirit of football" in reaction to Paris Saint-Germain's contentious Champions League last-16 exit to Manchester United.

The Red Devils remarkably triumphed 3-1 at Parc des Princes on Wednesday, becoming the first team to progress in a Champions League knockout-round match having lost a home first leg by two or more goals.

But the result was not without controversy as referee Damir Skomina opted to award a penalty for handball against Presnel Kimpembe following a consultation with VAR and Marcus Rashford lashed in the last-gasp spot-kick.

It was a decision that has split opinion, with many pundits feeling Kimpembe was hard done by due to the close proximity and speed of Diogo Dalot's shot.

And Platini believes the game is heading down a dangerous path over the handball rule.

"During my years at the International Board, I have always tried to defend the game and protect the players," he told Le Journal du Dimanche. 

"What happened on Wednesday just confirmed my words. In this case, the Paris player [Kimpembe] turns around and the ball hits his arm. It's involuntary. 

"The referee did what he had to do by whistling a corner, and then people told him he needed to take a closer look. 

"However, decreeing that any contact of the hand must be penalised with a penalty is to go against the spirit of football, against the game. 

Advertisement

"And this may lead to situations where, rather than to adjust their centre or their shot, the players will first aim at the defender's hand."

Platini, though, believes the problem lays with officials monitoring the footage not the on-field referees.

"I blame those who direct them [referees]," he added.

"When we call the video, the four guys in their truck are more concerned to see if there was hand rather than fault. Ditto when a player touches an opponent in the box: it says, 'There is contact, so penalty'. No, touch does not necessarily mean fault. 

"Since the beginning, I am against the VAR because, when I was a player, I realised that the televisions did not always tell the truth of the ground."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
VAR: Is it really beneficial for football?
RELATED STORY
Why VAR Still Needs Work
RELATED STORY
Analyzing the big VAR incidents in the Champions League knockouts this season
RELATED STORY
'Go **** yourselves'- star slams penalty decision which knocks PSG out against Manchester United
RELATED STORY
4 of the greatest 4-man midfields of all time
RELATED STORY
Tuchel backs VAR despite 'cruel decision'
RELATED STORY
4 greatest Manchester United comebacks in European football
RELATED STORY
Should VAR be implemented in the English Premier League next season?
RELATED STORY
Top 10 midfielders of all time
RELATED STORY
Arsenal's 'perfect' spirit and belief crucial in top-four battle – Sokratis
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us