Middlesbrough vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17, 2023

Middlesbrough welcome Coventry City to the Riverside in the second leg of the EFL Championship playoff semifinals on Wednesday (May 17).

The two teams met in the first leg on Sunday in a goalless draw, leaving it all to play for in the second leg. Middlesbrough finished fourth in the league, while Coventry finished fifth, just five points behind them.

The hosts last featured in the Premier League in the 2016-17 season, lasting just one season before returning to the Championship. Coventry, meanwhile, have not been in the top flight since the 2000-01 season.

Their upcoming clash will be their third meeting in May, having squared off in the final game of the regular season at the Riverside earlier this month.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 54 times across competitions, with Middlesbrough leading 19-18.

The visitors are unbeaten in three meetings against Middlesbrough this season, drawing twice.

Their five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts are winless in four Championship games, while Convetry are riding an eight-game unbeaten run.

Boro are unbeaten in 13 home meetings against Coventry across competitions.

The hosts have scored at least thrice in three of their last five home games.

Coventry are unbeaten in nine away games in the Championship, keeping five clean sheets.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City Prediction

Michael Carrick's Boro had the second-best attacking record in the Championship during the regular season, scoring 84 goals in 46 games. Three of their 15 defeats came at home.

They're unbeaten at home to Coventry since 1993, but their recent form is a cause for concern, as they have scored twice in four games.

The Sky Blues, meanwhile, are coming in better form compared to Middlesbrough, keeping two clean sheets in three games. They did well to keep the high-flying Boro from scoring in the first leg but failed to register a shot on target themselves.

Coventry's away record at the Riverside has been poor, so expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Coventry

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Middlesbrough

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cameron Archer to score or assist any time - Yes

