Middlesbrough vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 13, 2023 

Middlesbrough host Hull City at Riverside on Wednesday (December 13) in the Championship.

The hosts have had mixed results this season and have struggled following the last international break in November. Boro lost 2-0 to high-flying Ipswich Town in their last outing in the league, managing just one shot on target. Middlesbrough are 12th in the points table with 27 points from 20 games.

Hull, meanwhile, have enjoyed a largely positive season despite their recent struggles. They lost 2-0 to rejuvenated Queens Park Rangers side on Saturday conceding in either half. Hull hve 30 points in 20 games and are eighth in the league table.

Middlesbrough vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 73rd meeting between the two sides, with Middlesbrough leading 32-21.

Hull have lost their last two games in the fixture after going unbeaten in four.

Middlesbrough are without a clean sheet in six games in the fixture.

Four of Hull's six league defeats this season have come on the road.

The Tigers are without a clean sheet in four games across competitions.

Middlesbrough vs Hull City Prediction

Middlesbrough are on a run of back-to-back defeats after losing one of five games. They have won two of their last three home games.

Hull, meanwhile, have also lost their last two games and have won just of their last four. They have won one of their last six games on the road and could see defeat.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Hull

Middlesbrough vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last six meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last six matchups.)