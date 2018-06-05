Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Mignolet hopeful Kompany will be fit for World Cup

Vincent Kompany still has time to prove his fitness for the World Cup, according to Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 05 Jun 2018, 00:42 IST
123
Vincent Kompany - cropped
Belgium defender Vincent Kompany.

Simon Mignolet is confident the resources available to Vincent Kompany will help his Belgium team-mate overcome a groin injury in time for the World Cup.

Manchester City defender Kompany limped out of the 0-0 friendly draw with Portugal on Saturday and his participation in Russia was immediately thrown into doubt.

Head coach Roberto Martinez has promised to give the 32-year-old until the last possible moment to prove his fitness and included him in the 23-man squad named on Monday.

Los Angeles FC's Laurent Ciman will remain on stand-by until the captain's fate is confirmed, but Mignolet has faith a late change will not be required.

"I have confidence in Vincent and the medical team that, depending on how bad the injury is, he will be ready for when it's necessary," the Liverpool goalkeeper told reporters.

"Laurent is there as well in case Vincent [cannot] make it. We don't really speak about that, let's just let him get on with his recovery and rehabilitation.

"I'm pretty sure he's got all the tools needed at the training camp here to get himself in the shape he needs to be before the World Cup."

Kompany was part of the Belgium squad that reached the quarter-finals in Brazil four years ago.

Their first assignment this time around is against Panama on June 18 before further Group G meetings with Tunisia and England.

Kompany in Belgium's World Cup squad despite injury
RELATED STORY
Before World Cup, another injury fear for Belgium's Kompany
RELATED STORY
Cuper optimistic 'weapon' Salah will be fit for World Cup
RELATED STORY
Valverde hopeful Iniesta will be fit for final Clasico
RELATED STORY
I'm getting better - Coman confident he will be fit for...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Kompany in Belgium's World Cup squad...
RELATED STORY
Neymar will be fit for the World Cup, insists Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
5 famous Premier League flops who will be playing for the...
RELATED STORY
Kompany exits early as Portugal holds Belgium to 0-0 draw
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Belgium Squad Preview, Fixtures, Where to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
FT IND KEN
3 - 0
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT ARM MOL
0 - 0
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
09 Jun SER BOL 09:30 PM
09 Jun FIN BEL 09:30 PM
09 Jun SWE PER 10:45 PM
09 Jun DEN MEX 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018