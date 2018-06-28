Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Milan to appeal 1-year Europa League ban

Associated Press
NEWS
News
AP Image

MILAN (AP) — UEFA banned AC Milan from European competition for one year on Wednesday for overspending on player transfers and wages in one of the toughest sentences handed down for breaching financial fair play regulations.

Milan will be excluded from next season's Europa League unless an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport is successful.

A statement announcing the club's appeal said the breach occurred "in the three-year period between July 2014 and June 2017" — before its spending spree.

Milan spent more than 200 million euros last year (then nearly $250 million) on new players amid questions over the financial stability of the Chinese-led consortium that purchased the club from Silvio Berlusconi for $800 million in April 2017.

It finished sixth in Serie A and qualified for the Europa League.

UEFA rejected both a voluntary agreement at the end of last year and a settlement agreement last month.

"The Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) ... has taken a decision in the case of AC Milan that had been referred to it by the CFCB Chief Investigator for the breach of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations, in particular the break-even requirement," UEFA's statement said.

"The club is excluded from participating in the next UEFA club competition for which it would otherwise qualify in the next two seasons (i.e. one competition in 2018/19 or 2019/20."

Atalanta, which finished seventh, looks set to take Milan's Europa League place, with Fiorentina entering at the second qualifying round.

Fiorentina announced on Wednesday it had brought the start of its pre-season training forward by two days, to July 2.

The first leg of the second qualifying round is scheduled for July 26.

BREAKING NEWS: AC Milan banned from 2018-19 Europa League
RELATED STORY
Atletico coach Simeone banned from Europa League final
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2017/18: Arsenal 3-1 AC Milan, 5...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Atletico boss Simeone banned for Europa...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 3-1 AC Milan (Aggregate 5-1): Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Kolasinac challenges Arsenal to win Europa League in...
RELATED STORY
Gattuso signs three-year AC Milan contract
RELATED STORY
Wenger not ready to prioritise Europa League
RELATED STORY
AC Milan call for VAR in European competitions
RELATED STORY
Europa League, Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us