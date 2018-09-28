Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Milan falters again with 1-1 draw at Empoli

Associated Press
NEWS
News
18   //    28 Sep 2018, 03:35 IST
AP Image

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan again dropped points from a winning position when it was held to a 1-1 draw at Empoli in Serie A on Thursday.

Milan led for an hour following Leonardo Capezzi's own goal but Francesco Caputo leveled from the penalty spot in the 71st minute.

"Mistakes can happen and at the moment we're paying a dear price for them," Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso said. "I'm more disappointed at not closing out the match earlier, it's becoming a problem.

"When you don't win but you're playing well, you start becoming nervous, you can't hide that. The lads are giving their all ... plus their goalkeeper (Pietro Terracciano) made at least five miraculous saves."

It was the second match in a row that Milan had drawn after going ahead, following Atalanta's stoppage-time equalizer on Sunday.

Milan was also 2-0 up on Napoli earlier in the campaign before losing 3-2.

The Rossoneri has six points from five matches this season, having dropped seven points from a winning position — more than any other team.

Milan took the lead in the 10th minute when Diego Laxalt's cross wasn't cleared and the ball fell to Lucas Biglia, whose powerful effort was deflected into the top corner by Capezzi.

It was an end-to-end match and Caputo's volley crashed off the post seconds before Terracciano made an impressive double stop, denying first Giacomo Bonaventura and then getting back up to palm away Franck Kessie's follow up.

Milan was eventually pegged back when Andrea Romagnoli scuffed a clearance and compounded his error by tripping Caputo.

The 31-year-old Caputo had never taken a penalty in Serie A but stepped up and struck it powerfully down the middle.

Terracciano then pulled off a stunning save with two minutes remaining to fingertip Spanish midfielder Suso's effort around the post.

SURPRISE HIGH FLYER

Sassuolo won the battle of the surprise outfits in Serie A as it triumphed 2-0 at Spal to move into third place.

Both teams have had excellent starts to the campaign and Spal had won its previous four home matches.

Claud Adjapong broke the deadlock in the 59th minute with his second league goal and substitute Alessandro Matri made it 2-0 with his 91st strike in Serie A.

The 34-year-old Matri came on for his first appearance of the season, with three minutes remaining, and also had time to hit the post.

Sassuolo could go second with victory at home to Milan on Sunday. It is two points behind Napoli and five adrift of Juventus. The top two meet in Turin on Saturday.

Associated Press
NEWS
Gattuso: Higuain a doubt for Empoli-AC Milan
RELATED STORY
ITALIAN LEAGUE 2018-19: Empoli, Parma, Frosinone make return
RELATED STORY
AC Milan 2018-19 Serie A fixtures in full
RELATED STORY
Sassuolo 2nd in Serie A after 3-1 win over Empoli
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 4
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 5 talking points from MatchDay 1
RELATED STORY
Milan are a long way off Juventus, admits Maldini
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea in talks to sign Inter Milan star
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5
RELATED STORY
Inter Milan 4-3 Tottenham Hotspur, 20th October 2010:...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us