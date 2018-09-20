Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Milan must respect opponents – Gattuso not underestimating Dudelange

Omnisport
NEWS
News
82   //    20 Sep 2018, 09:04 IST
Gattuso-cropped
AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso

Gennaro Gattuso insisted AC Milan will not be taking Dudelange lightly as they prepare to kick off their Europa League campaign against the Luxembourgish minnows.

Dudelange will become the first team from Luxembourg to feature in the Europa League group stage when they host Italian giants Milan on Thursday.

The club's stadium holds less than 10,000 fans as Dudelange – led by German boss Dino Toppmoller – continue their European odyssey.

Gattuso, however, is not underestimating Dudelange, who upstaged CFR Cluj and Legia Warsaw en route to the group stage.

"They deserved to make it to the group stages having beaten CFR Cluj and Legia Warsaw," Gattuso said as he previewed the match.

"On paper, we are surely the stronger side, but the match starts from 0-0. They play in a 4-4-2 and have players who can trouble us, [Daniel] Sinani to name one. They are a solid group and their coach is well-prepared.

"The impossible can become possible, we know what we are facing. We respect them a lot and may the best team win. We are used to playing in bigger stadiums but it doesn't mean that playing in smaller ones is not fascinating.

"AC Milan are a glorious club and we know we have everything to lose by playing against Dudelange. We must be prepared and respect our opponents. It's a matter of mentality and desire to win."

Milan – coming off a disappointing draw against Cagliari in Serie A – will make a number of changes for the Europa League trip.

Pepe Reina will come in for number one goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, while Patrick Cutrone has remained in Milan due to injury.

"Pepe will play, he is giving the team so much and not just in football terms," Gattuso said. "He is giving the team leadership and charisma. We are learning that we can't gift 20-30 minutes to any opponent in a match, we've got to be focused throughout."

With Cutrone absent, Gonzalo Higuain is set to lead the line after opening his account for Milan last week and Gattuso added: "Gonzalo is a great champion and trains every day with enthusiasm. All strikers live for goals, he broke his duck and will have another 90 minutes tomorrow to score more."

Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 10 Matches to look forward to...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: AC Milan banned from 2018-19 Europa League
RELATED STORY
AC Milan to appeal Europa League ban
RELATED STORY
Europa League ban 'unfair', says Milan chief
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: An analysis of the Group...
RELATED STORY
Europa League draw: Arsenal face Sporting, Chelsea get PAOK
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: UEFA confirms AC Milan reinstated to...
RELATED STORY
Gazidis leaves Arsenal in good shape, insists Emery
RELATED STORY
AC Milan situation has proved FFP works - UEFA president...
RELATED STORY
Why the UEFA Europa League 2018/19 promises to be an...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
Today REN JAB 10:25 PM Rennes vs Jablonec
Today DYN AST 10:25 PM Dynamo Kyiv vs Astana
Today BES SAR 10:25 PM Beşiktaş vs Sarpsborg 08
Today GEN MAL 10:25 PM Genk vs Malmö FF
Today VIL RAN 10:25 PM Villarreal vs Rangers
Today RAP SPA 10:25 PM Rapid Wien vs Spartak Moskva
Today PAO CHE 10:25 PM PAOK vs Chelsea
Today VID BAT 10:25 PM Vidi vs BATE
Today SEV STA 10:25 PM Sevilla vs Standard Liège
Today AKH KRA 10:25 PM Akhisarspor vs Krasnodar
Today OLY EIN 10:25 PM Olympique Marseille vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Today LAZ APO 10:25 PM Lazio vs Apollon
Tomorrow SPO QAR 12:30 AM Sporting CP vs Qarabağ
Tomorrow ARS VOR 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Vorskla
Tomorrow SLA BOR 12:30 AM Slavia Praha vs Bordeaux
Tomorrow KOB ZEN 12:30 AM København vs Zenit
Tomorrow AEK ZUR 12:30 AM AEK Larnaca vs Zürich
Tomorrow LUD BAY 12:30 AM Ludogorets vs Bayer Leverkusen
Tomorrow F-D MIL 12:30 AM F91 Dudelange vs Milan
Tomorrow OLY REA 12:30 AM Olympiakos Piraeus vs Real Betis
Tomorrow SPA AND 12:30 AM Spartak Trnava vs Anderlecht
Tomorrow DIN FEN 12:30 AM Dinamo Zagreb vs Fenerbahçe
Tomorrow RB- SAL 12:30 AM RB Leipzig vs Salzburg
Tomorrow CEL ROS 12:30 AM Celtic vs Rosenborg
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us