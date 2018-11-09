×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Milan rivals agree shared stadium plan, likely at San Siro

Associated Press
NEWS
News
76   //    09 Nov 2018, 17:23 IST
AP Image

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan and Inter Milan have agreed to work on a shared stadium project, and prefer "complete renovation" of their city-owned San Siro home.

In a statement, Inter Milan says a shared stadium "will serve in the best interests of all stakeholders."

The agreement was announced after talks with Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala about redeveloping land around the 80,000-capacity Giuseppe Meazza Stadium. The clubs have shared it for 71 years.

Italian clubs typically rent publicly owned venues, despite Serie A champion Juventus and rivals in other countries generating more income from owning their stadiums.

Inter's statement says a task force should make progress this year "evaluating several possible options, including a complete renovation of the existing San Siro stadium."

Associated Press
NEWS
UEFA Champions League: 3 Reasons why Barcelona only...
RELATED STORY
Milan don't fear Juventus – Reina
RELATED STORY
Higuain to AC Milan: Avoiding Silva and Kalinic's San...
RELATED STORY
Reports: La Liga rivals to battle for Inter Milan World...
RELATED STORY
Messi-less Barcelona draws 1-1 at Inter after late goals
RELATED STORY
Romagnoli aims to make Gattuso proud in Milan derby
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsene Wenger close to joining AC Milan as...
RELATED STORY
Real Betis 1 AC Milan 1: Musacchio injury overshadows draw
RELATED STORY
The Bosman Ruling: 5 of the greatest free transfers ever
RELATED STORY
Uefa Champions League 2018-19, Barcelona vs Inter Milan:...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us