Milan will not sell Donnarumma before next season

Despite Gianluigi Donnarumma's refusal of a new contract, AC Milan are determined not to sell their goalkeeper before next season.

by Omnisport News 19 Jun 2017, 00:08 IST

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma will not be allowed to leave AC Milan in this transfer window, according to the club's sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper has decided not to renew his contract at San Siro - which expires at the end of next season - leading to some doubt as to whether he would remain at Milan heading into the new Serie A campaign.

But Mirabelli has responded strongly, insisting Donnarumma is not to be sold and that it is now up to coach Vincenzo Montella to decide whether or not the young keeper plays.

"Donnarumma is a great champion, a great guy and a Milan player," he told Sportitalia. "For this next season, he will certainly play with us still.

"It's the coach who makes the decisions. They say who will make the bench or sit in the stands - it is not in heaven or on earth.

76% - Gianluigi Donnarumma had the best save percentage (76%) among the goalkeepers with 10+ appearances in the Serie A 16/17. Future. pic.twitter.com/yF872nC3gF — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) June 15, 2017

"This applies to everyone - not only for Donnarumma, but also for the other players and those who will come."

Donnarumma played all 38 league games for Milan in 2016-17, having broken into the side a year earlier.