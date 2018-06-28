Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Milinkovic-Savic planning to rest before decision on future

Omnisport
NEWS
News
264   //    28 Jun 2018, 12:51 IST
sergejmilinkovicsavic
Serbia and Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic said he would be happy to stay with the Biancocelesti amid speculation over a potential transfer to Juventus, but stopped short of giving any assurances over his future.

The Italian champions are one of a number of clubs reportedly tracking the 23-year-old, who played every minute of Serbia's World Cup group games before their elimination.

After beating Costa Rica in their Group E opener, Serbia suffered defeats to Switzerland and Brazil as they finished third and exited the competition.

Following the 2-0 loss to Brazil, the €120 million-rated playmaker told Mediaset: "I need a little bit of rest now.

"I'll return to Rome and I would be happy if I stay at Lazio, as I'm content there and I have a contract."

Milinkovic-Savic scored 12 goals in 35 appearances as Lazio finished fifth in Serie A in 2017-18, and his emergence under head coach Simone Inzaghi has caught the eye of Europe's top clubs, with Real Madrid and Manchester United said to be interested in signing him.

"I read something different in the papers every day, but I haven't thought about it yet," he added.

"First, I'll rest for a bit, then we'll see."

