Milinkovic-Savic won't leave Lazio, insists Kezman

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29   //    05 Jan 2019, 06:54 IST
SergejMilinkovicSavic-cropped
Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is "really, really happy" at Lazio and will not leave the club during the January transfer window, agent Mateja Kezman insisted.

Milinkovic-Savic was heavily linked with a move during the off-season amid reported interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus.

The 23-year-old Serbia international midfielder, however, remained at Lazio, though Serie A duo AC Milan and Inter have emerged as potential suitors.

But former Chelsea striker Kezman said Milinkovic-Savic – who has scored three goals in Serie A this season – will stay in the Italian capital this month.

"Sergej is really, really happy at Lazio," Kezman told lalaziosiamonoi.it. "He showed how much he loves the club and fans by choosing to stay, despite having many offers.

"All young players have ups and downs. He had a tough start to the season, but game by game he’s improved, getting back to his usual levels in the last month.

"People often forget that he's not a striker. His job isn't to score. He does a lot for the team during a game.

"He won't leave Lazio this month, that's 100 per cent certain. It's not right to talk about him possibly moving away every time.

"He has a long contract with the Biancocelesti, he's happy with them and above all he's not for sale this month.

"We must respect [Claudio] Lotito as the President. Lazio are also a great club, with all due respect for other sides."

 

