Millwall turned me into a man - Kane recalls loan spell

A loan spell at Millwall during his teenage years has been hailed by Tottenham striker Harry Kane as crucial for his development.

by Omnisport News 09 Mar 2017, 23:27 IST

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is looking forward to taking on Millwall in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final, crediting a loan spell at the club earlier in his career as being key to his development.

Kane went to The Den as a teenager in 2012 and, after failing to find the net in his first eight Championship appearances, scored seven goals in his last 14 league outings for the club.

And the England international, who is the Premier League's top goalscorer this season with 19 strikes, believes going to Millwall was a key time in his career.

"My loan at Millwall was a big part of my development," said the in-form Kane, who has scored eight goals in his last four matches.

"I was 18, we were in a relegation battle and it turned me into a man. I played in difficult, high-pressure games and I managed to come out of it positively.

"I had a great time at the club and it will be interesting to play them again. A lot has changed since I left but I'm looking forward to it.

"The atmosphere is going to be amazing, of course being a quarter-final as well. It's a big game. The fans have been fantastic, it's important we win, get to the semi-final and see who we get."