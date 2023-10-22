Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24, 2023 

Millwall host Blackburn Rovers at the Den on Tuesday (October 24) in the Championship.
The hosts have had mixed results this season. Millwall drew 1-1 with Preston North End last time out. They fell behind inside three minutes before Zian Flemming levelled the scores at the half-hour mark with a right-footed strike from outside the area.
Millwall are 14th in the league table with 16 points from 12 games.
Blackburn, meanwhile. have not fared much better. They beat Cardiff City 1-0 in their last game, with Joe Rankin-Costello netting the sole goal of the game soon after the restart.
The visitors are a place behind Millwall in the league table but are level on points and will leapfrog them with a win.
Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 50 competitive meetings between the two teams, with Millwall trailing 26-11.
- Blackburn are unbeaten in six games in the fixture since 2020.
- Millwall have kept one clean sheet in six games in the fixture.
- Millwall have scored just 12 league goals this season, the fourth-fewest in competition.
- Blackburn have kept clean sheets in their last two games after failing to do so in seven.
Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction
Millwall are on a run of back-to-back draws and have just one of their six league games. They have, however, won just one of their last four home games.
Blackburn, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins after losing their previous four league outings. They have, however, struggled on the road recently and may have to settle for a point.
Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Blackburn
Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of their last 11 meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of their last four matchups.)