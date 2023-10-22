Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24, 2023 

Millwall host Blackburn Rovers at the Den on Tuesday (October 24) in the Championship.

The hosts have had mixed results this season. Millwall drew 1-1 with Preston North End last time out. They fell behind inside three minutes before Zian Flemming levelled the scores at the half-hour mark with a right-footed strike from outside the area.

Millwall are 14th in the league table with 16 points from 12 games.

Blackburn, meanwhile. have not fared much better. They beat Cardiff City 1-0 in their last game, with Joe Rankin-Costello netting the sole goal of the game soon after the restart.

The visitors are a place behind Millwall in the league table but are level on points and will leapfrog them with a win.

Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 50 competitive meetings between the two teams, with Millwall trailing 26-11.

Blackburn are unbeaten in six games in the fixture since 2020.

Millwall have kept one clean sheet in six games in the fixture.

Millwall have scored just 12 league goals this season, the fourth-fewest in competition.

Blackburn have kept clean sheets in their last two games after failing to do so in seven.

Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Millwall are on a run of back-to-back draws and have just one of their six league games. They have, however, won just one of their last four home games.

Blackburn, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins after losing their previous four league outings. They have, however, struggled on the road recently and may have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Blackburn

Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of their last 11 meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of their last four matchups.)