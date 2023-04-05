Millwall vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7, 2023

Millwall host Luton Town at the Den in round 40 of the EFL Championship on Friday (April 7). The Hatters are unbeaten in four games against the hosts and will look to extend this fine run.

Millwall failed to return to winning ways at the weekend, as they were held to a goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion. That followed a 1-0 home defeat against Huddersfield Town on March 18, which snapped their two-game winning streak. With 61 points from 39 games, the Lions are fifth in the Championship, level on points with sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers in the final playoff spot.

Luton, meanwhile, continued their quest for a place in the playoffs with a comfortable 2-0 win over Watford last time out. Rob Edwards’ side have now gone seven games without defeat, winning five since mid-February.

With 67 points from 39 games, Luton are fourth in the standings, level on points with third-placed Middlesbrough.

Millwall vs Luton Town Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 35 wins from the last 77 meetings, Millwall boast a superior record in the fixture.

Millwall have picked up 23 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 29 occasions.

The Lions are unbeaten in all but one of their last 12 games against Luton, winning five times since March 2006.

Millwall boast the league’s sixth-best home record this season, picking up 35 points from 19 games at the Den.

The Hatters are on a seven-game unbeaten run since a 1-0 loss against leaders Burnley in February.

Millwall vs Luton Town Prediction

Luton have enjoyed a solid campaign and will look to strengthen their stakes for automatic qualification. While Millwall should put up a fight in front of their home fans, the Hatters should come away with a slender win.

Prediction: Millwall 0-1 Luton Town

Millwall vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Luton

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Luton's last five games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last nine meetings between the two sides.)

