Millwall vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26, 2023 

Millwall host Stoke City at the Den on Saturday (August 26) in the Championship.

The hosts enjoyed a winning start to their season, beating Middlesbrough 1-0, but results seen then have gone south. Millwall lost 3-1 to high-flying Norwich City in their last league. They found themselves three goals down before 19-year-old Aidomo Emakhu came off the bench to score a late consolation.

Millwall are 16th in the league table with three points from an obtainable nine.

Stoke, meanwhile, have performed well this season and are pushing for the promotion playoff spots early on. They picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Watford in their last game. Summer signing Andre Visigal scored the winner early after the restart for his fourth goal for the club in as many games.

The visitors are eighth in the league table with six points.

Millwall vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 60th meeting between the two sides, with Millwall leading 23-21.

Millwall have lost one of their last nine games in the fixture.

Stoke have kept just one clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

Eight of Stoke's 14 league wins last season came on the road.

Only six of Millwall's 16 league defeats last season came at home.

The Lions had the fourth-best defensive record in the Championship last season.

Millwall vs Stoke City Prediction

Millwall are on a three-game losing streak and have won just one of their last six games. They have lost their last four home matches.

Stoke, meanwhile, have won three of their last four games after winning one of their previous four. They're in much better form than Millwall and should come out on top.

Prediction: Millwall 0-1 Stoke

Millwall vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Stoke

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of their last 10 games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored twice their last 10 matchups.)