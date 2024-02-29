Millwall vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2024

Action continues in round 35 of the EFL Championship as Millwall and Watford go head-to-head at the Den on Saturday (March 2).

The hosts picked up three huge points in their quest for survival, as they secured a hard-earned 2-1 win over Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday. Before that, the Lions were on an eight-game winless run, losing seven, since starting the year with a 1-0 win at Bristol City.

Millwall have 36 points from 34 games to sit 20th in the Championship, one point above the relegation zone.

Watford, meanwhile, were sent crashing back down to earth last time out, when they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town at Vicarage Road. That followed a 1-0 victory over rock-bottom Rotherham United on February 17, which snapped their seven-game winless run across competitions come to an end.

With 44 points from 34 games, Watford are 11th in the league, level on points with Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Cardiff City.

Millwall vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 106 meetings, Millwall lead 44-33.

Millwall have lost once in six games against the Hornets, winning thrice, since January 2017.

Watford have lost all but one of their last six games in February, with the 1-0 victory at Rotherham being the only exception.

Millwall are winless in five home games across competitions since the turn of the year, losing four.

Millwall vs Watford Prediction

While Millwall know they must avoid any slip-ups in their battle at the bottom end of the table to stay afloat, they have struggled to get going at home. Expect a cagey affair at the Den, with Watford holding out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Watford

Millwall vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of their last five encounters.)