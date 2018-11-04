×
Milner milestone in vain as Arsenal holds Liverpool 1-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News
04 Nov 2018
LONDON (AP) — Liverpool midfielder James Milner's 50th English Premier League goal was not enough to secure victory as his side had to settle for 1-1 against fellow title chaser Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The teams had first-half strikes ruled out for offside and the visitors were particularly unfortunate to see Sadio Mane's effort disallowed.

The Senegal forward pounced after Roberto Firmino hit the post, and the goal was chalked off even though Mane was behind the ball when his fellow striker lobbed Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Alexandre Lacazette also netted at the other end but teammate Shkodran Mustafi was clearly in an offside position.

Liverpool eventually took the lead on the hour when Leno pushed Mane's cross back in front of his own goal and Milner drilled in his third goal of the season.

Alex Iwobi then set up the equalizer with a clever pass to Lacazette, who curled in a precise shot to preserve Arsenal's 14-match unbeaten streak in all competitions.

The draw took Liverpool one point clear in the standings before second-place Manchester City hosts Southampton on Sunday.

Arsenal is four points off the pace.

