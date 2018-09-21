Milner over Pogba, says Souness

Manchester United and France star Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is easier to play against than James Milner, says Graeme Souness, who would rather have the Liverpool midfielder in his team.

Souness, who both played for and managed the Anfield club, has been an outspoken critic of World Cup winner Pogba.

The Frenchman is not viewed as a similar type of player to the versatile Milner, yet Souness indicated the former England international would be the one to get the nod in his side.

"Would I rather have Paul Pogba or James Milner in my team? That's easy. It isn't even a question. Milner, every day of the week. He's a proper player," Souness wrote in a Paddy Power column.

"Who would I rather play against? Paul Pogba. I don't want to play against Milner.

"But, with Pogba, it's all about him and his game. He's not going to stop me, he lets you play, and that's one of the criticisms.

"Having the ball is only half of the game. A big part of being a top player, as he aspires to be, is you have to stop the guy you're up against."

Pogba was inspirational in France's Russia 2018 success and has scored four goals in all competitions this season despite rumours of a rift with Jose Mourinho.

But Souness believes there is still more to come from the 25-year-old, who became the world's most expensive player when he rejoined United from Juventus in 2016.

"There's a player in there, but I don't think he's getting the most out of himself," Souness added.

"I think he has to change. The guy who works with him every day is not seeing eye-to-eye with him.

"I imagine he'd see it exactly the same way that I would; you've got a young man who's got the potential to be the very best of his type in the game, but right now it's not happening for him.

"With him, he needs to sit down and look at himself if he wants to get where he wants to be."