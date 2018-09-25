Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Milner pokes fun at Salah's Puskas Award win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25 Sep 2018
Salah and Milner - cropped
James Milner has taken a cheeky swipe at Mohamed Salah's FIFA Best goal award triumph

James Milner poked fun at Mohamed Salah's triumph at the FIFA Best awards, with the Liverpool forward's sensational strike against Everton having won the prize for best goal.

Salah's curling effort from December 2017 beat competition from Cristiano Ronaldo's overhead kick against Juventus, and Gareth Bale's acrobatic stunner against Liverpool in the Champions League final to win the Puskas Award at Monday's ceremony in London.

The Egypt forward netted a remarkable 44 goals across all competitions in 2017-18, and Liverpool team-mate Milner was quick to point out that the strike in the Merseyside derby was perhaps not Salah's finest of the campaign.

"Congrats Mohamed Salah on your seventh best goal from last season winning goal of the year #baller #topbin #oneofmanyworldies," Milner tweeted.

While scooping one gong, Salah missed out on the Best Player award, which went to Real Madrid's Luka Modric, while the Egyptian was not included in the FIFPro World XI.

