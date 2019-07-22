×
Milner slams 'disgraceful' Gnagnon after horror challenge injures Larouci

Omnisport
NEWS
News
106   //    22 Jul 2019, 07:18 IST
Larouci-cropped
Liverpool youngster Yasser Larouci

James Milner was scathing of Joris Gnagnon's "disgraceful" challenge on Yasser Larouci that marred the friendly between Liverpool and Sevilla.

Gnagnon was shown a straight red card for a horrendous tackle on Liverpool teenager Larouci, who was forced to leave the field on a stretcher in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Sevilla.

Sevilla defender and second-half substitute Gnagnon wildly kicked out at the 18-year-old with 14 minutes remaining in Boston, where tempers flared.

Gnagnon apologised post-match but Milner told LFCTV: "Was it too much? I thought so yes, it was a disgraceful tackle.

"We know it's only a friendly, but I mean, you don't see many red cards in friendlies, do you?

"Their guy said it is down to the referee and it's a tackle and a foul, but it's very disappointing. We [responded] in the right way.

"It is a tough one for the referee because you don't want to use red cards in friendlies and it is a rare thing to see.

"It's not easy to get hold of the game, you don't normally see too many tackles [like Gnagnon's] but it is a disgrace really."

Larouci reportedly left Fenway Park on crutches after Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool succumbed to Alejandro Pozo's 90th-minute winner.

Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football
