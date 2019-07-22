Milner slams 'disgraceful' Gnagnon after horror challenge injures Larouci
James Milner was scathing of Joris Gnagnon's "disgraceful" challenge on Yasser Larouci that marred the friendly between Liverpool and Sevilla.
Gnagnon was shown a straight red card for a horrendous tackle on Liverpool teenager Larouci, who was forced to leave the field on a stretcher in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Sevilla.
Sevilla defender and second-half substitute Gnagnon wildly kicked out at the 18-year-old with 14 minutes remaining in Boston, where tempers flared.
Gnagnon apologised post-match but Milner told LFCTV: "Was it too much? I thought so yes, it was a disgraceful tackle.
"We know it's only a friendly, but I mean, you don't see many red cards in friendlies, do you?
"Their guy said it is down to the referee and it's a tackle and a foul, but it's very disappointing. We [responded] in the right way.
"It is a tough one for the referee because you don't want to use red cards in friendlies and it is a rare thing to see.
"It's not easy to get hold of the game, you don't normally see too many tackles [like Gnagnon's] but it is a disgrace really."
Larouci reportedly left Fenway Park on crutches after Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool succumbed to Alejandro Pozo's 90th-minute winner.