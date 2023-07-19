Milsami vs Panevezys Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20, 2023 

Milsami welcome Panevezys to Orhei for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League first qualiying round on Thursday (July 20).

The two sides could not be separated in a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Lithuania last week. Jovan Cadnenovic opened the scoring for Panevezys in the 17th minute before missing a penalty ten minutes later.

Ariagna Smith doubled the host's advantage three minutes into the second half, but Milsami showed their determination to claw back from a two-goal deficit. Radu Ginsari scored a brace to inspire the comeback.

Both sides will continue their quest in the continent on Thursday. The winner of this tie face Hapoel Be'er Sheva in the second round of the qualifiers.

Milsami vs Panevezys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. They were also paired in the first round of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers last season, which Milsami won 2-0 on aggregate.

Last week's draw saw Panevezys concede for the first time in seven games, snapping their six-game winning streak.

The first leg draw saw both teams score in a game involving Milsami after five games that also has at least one team fail to score.

Eight of Milsami's last nine home games across competitions, including the last six, have seen at least one team fail to score.

Five of Milsami's last seven games in European qualifiers have produced at least three goals.

Four of Panevezys' last five away games have been decided by one-goal margins in regulation time.

Panevezys have been eliminated in the first round in their last previous three European ties.

Milsami vs Panevezys Prediction

Panevezys do not have much of a pedigree of note on the continent, so getting beyond this stage would represent a major milestone.

Milsami, by contrast, are more seasoned European campaigners. They reached the playoffs but missed a spot in the Europa League group stage a few years ago, getting eliminated on both occasions by Ligue 1 side St. Ettiene each time.

The Moldovan side proved their mettle to come back from a two-goal deficit in the first leg. They also eliminated Panevezys at this stage of the competition last season. Expect Milsami to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Milsami 2-1 Panevezys

Milsami vs Panevezys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Milsami to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals