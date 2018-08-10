Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mina, Gomes deals confirmed as Everton complete Barca raid

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.94K   //    10 Aug 2018, 01:49 IST
Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes - cropped
Everton signings Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes.

Everton have confirmed the captures of Barcelona pair Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes on a busy deadline day that also saw winger Bernard arrive on a free.

Mina, who was in the sights of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, has signed a five-year deal for a fee potentially rising to €31.75milllion.

The Colombia defender departs Camp Nou just seven months after arriving from Palmeiras, having failed to dislodge Samuel Umtiti or Gerard Pique in his bid for regular minutes.

Portugal international Gomes endured even greater struggles at LaLiga's champions and has found an escape route in the shape of a season-long loan at Goodison Park, which will cost the Toffees €2.25million.

In March, having endured consistent criticism for failing to live up to his Valencia form, the 25-year-old described his Barca spell as "a kind of hell", admitting he had struggled with depression.

Mina, for whom Barca have retained a buy-back option, said the chance to play alongside Gomes and Lucas Digne - who made the same switch last week - played a part in his decision to join Marco Silva's men.

"It is important that the club want to fight for something. This is why I am here," he told his club website.

"I spoke to Lucas and he told me all about the club, which also made me keen to come here.

"I spoke with Andre, too. He is a good guy and we want to do our best for Everton."

Gomes added: "I'm delighted to sign for this fantastic club - it's a good day for me. Everton always was a big option for me, especially after speaking with the coach, Marco Silva.

"Every discussion we've had was very important in making me feel his confidence about my game. Everybody in Portugal knows how Marco Silva works and his abilities as a coach."

