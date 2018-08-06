Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mina? Silva says Everton need defender

Omnisport
NEWS
News
525   //    06 Aug 2018, 10:14 IST
MarcoSilva-cropped
Everton manager Marco Silva

Everton manager Marco Silva insisted the club must sign a centre-back before the transfer window shuts as the Toffees continue to be linked with Yerry Mina and Jamaal Lascelles.

Barcelona's Mina and Newcastle United captain Lascelles have emerged as possible targets heading into Thursday's deadline, while Marcos Rojo's name has also been mentioned.

Everton have signed Richarlison from Watford and Barca's Lucas Digne but they need defensive reinforcements following Ashley Williams' loan move to Stoke City and five successive pre-season defeats.

"It is not the best thing to do to wait until the last days but the market is really difficult," said Silva. "When we started we knew more or less what were our targets.

"I know what positions I have to improve and I have started to make more decisions to be sure about everything. But in some positions it was clear in my mind what we needed from the first day.

"Since the first day if I want to put one central defender in the game we don't have any. Mason Holgate has been injured since the first week of pre-season. We lost others [Ashley Williams]. It is one position and it is easy to understand how many we need in that position. We have to sign new players there.

"It is not easy for us as a club to sign some players because in normal situations they ask a lot of money and also we have to make the right decisions. We have to really improve our squad. It is not important if you change 10 players but if you bring in five or six they need to improve our squad."

 

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Everton Transfer News: Everton Agree Deal With Serie A...
RELATED STORY
3 Transfers Everton Will Complete This Week
RELATED STORY
Mina to Everton deal 'not true'
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United are close to signing Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Rooney will decide his own future, says new Everton boss...
RELATED STORY
Mina ready to reject offers for Barcelona stay
RELATED STORY
Lyon ahead in race to sign Mina, claims Aulas
RELATED STORY
3 high-profile transfers which could happen this week
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 Managers who could be sacked first
RELATED STORY
Mina admits to pressure struggle at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us