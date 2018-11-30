×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Minerva look to get back to winning ways against Indian Arrows

PTI
NEWS
News
11   //    30 Nov 2018, 17:12 IST

Chandigarh, Nov 30 (PTI) Defending champions Minerva Punjab, who have been anything but that so far in the season, will hope they get back to winning ways in their I-League match against Indian Arrows here Saturday.

Minerva Punjab have won just one game from five outings to be placed a lowly eighth on the table.

In head-to-head, the 'Warriors' from Punjab have won both the encounters so far and that should give new coach, Irishman Paul Munster, a sense of ease.

The Arrows coach Floyd Pinto, on the other hand, would be aware that his young side have looked the part but would need to deliver results sooner rather than later if they want to finish anywhere near the top of the league table.

Munster would be happy with the fact that Ghanaian striker William Opoku, a key player for his side having scored five times for Minerva last season, finally opened his scoring account in the last game against Shillong.

He would also be happy with the form of Nigerian midfielder Philip Njoku who has been playing with a lot of purpose and penetration in the last two games, as well as the fact that his team while playing the entire second half against Shillong with 10 men, never looked like doing so.

"We are happy to come back home. We have taken the positives from our last game. Our first half was really tough, but even after going down to 10 men, our boys recovered and scored.

"In my opinion, it's a very big result, but now, it's a must-win game for us tomorrow at home," said Munster.

"We are creating lots of chances. It's just the strikers who should believe in themselves and converting those chances. We just have to work harder," he added.

Minerva would want to have a re-look at their defensive tactics though, as besides conceding five goals, way too many for their style of play generally, they have been caught out on the break too many times

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
I-League 2018-19: Minerva Punjab sign Colombian...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Indian Arrows vs Mohun Bagan AC Match...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 ways for Manchester United to...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018: Mumbai City FC agree to loan newly-signed...
RELATED STORY
“We are making mistakes in every match,” says Mohun Bagan...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Flight cancellation forces Minerva...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Minerva Punjab vs Churchill Brothers |...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19 : Provisional Fixtures revealed, Chennai...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Anwar Ali signs for Mumbai City FC from Minerva...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Top 10 Young Indian Footballers to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us