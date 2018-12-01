×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Minerva score late to beat Arrows 1-0

PTI
NEWS
News
7   //    01 Dec 2018, 17:31 IST

Panchkula, Dec 1 (PTI) Defending champions Minerva Punjab FC struck a late goal to beat Indian Arrows by a solitary goal in an I-League match at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium he on Saturday.

Philip Njoku scored the all-important goal in the 76th minute to give the home side all the three points.

The young Arrows side had better ball possession but their forwards were not able to create any clear opportunity in the first 45 minutes.

Both the teams had two shots each on the opposition goal in the first half though Minerva had the closest chance but their Ghanian forward William Opoku failed to find the back of the Arrows net.

After the break, Arrows' first clear chance came in the 49th minute when Rahul KP took a deft attempt at the goal but Arshdeep made a valiant save to deny the visitors the lead.

Indian Arrows breached the Minerva defence a few times after that but were not successful in converting those chances.

Nigerian Philip Njoku had a great chance to give Minerva Punjab the lead in the 59th minute. He bulged the net but the referee ruled that he had handled the ball and the goal was disallowed.

Rahul KP again missed a fine chance for Indian Arrows when his attempt after getting the better of Lancine Toure and Caicedo Rodriguez missed the target from a handshaking distance in the 68th minute.

The Arrows defence was breached in the 76th minute when Philip Njoku took an advantage of a defensive error between goalkeeper Prabsukhan Gill and a fellow defender to poke in the eventual winning goal for the home side

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
I-League 2018-19: Minerva Punjab sign Colombian...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19: Minerva Punjab bring on an extra...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Minerva Punjab vs Churchill Brothers |...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19, Gokulam Kerala 1-0 Minerva Punjab: 3...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19 : Provisional Fixtures revealed, Chennai...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Flight cancellation forces Minerva...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19, Chennai City FC 4 - 1 Indian Arrows: 5...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Top 10 Young Indian Footballers to...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Shillong Lajong 2-2 Minerva Punjab - 3...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19, Minerva Punjab FC vs Real Kashmir FC: 5...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us