Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27, 2023

Chicago Fire get their 2023 Leagues Cup campaign underway when they take on Minnesota United at the Allianz Field on Thursday (July 27).

Minnesota kicked off their League Cup campaign in style, steamrolling Mexican side Puebla 4-0 on Sunday. Adrian Heath’s side are unbeaten in three games, winning twice since a 4-1 home loss against Austin FC on July 9.

The hosts will now look to build on that result and pick up successive competitive wins for the first time since beating Houston Dynamo and Portland Timbers in May.

Chicago, meanwhile, maintained their fine run of results with a 1-0 win over Toronto FC in the MLS. Frank Klopas’ men have now won three straight games, scoring five goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 3-1 loss at Orlando City on July 2.

The visitors are eighth in the Eastern Conference with 32 points from 23 games and will look to pick up a fourth win on the spin for the first time since June 2017.

Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last six meetings, Minnesota boast a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Chicago have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared once.

Minnesota are unbeaten in nine of their last ten home games across competitions, winning five since May.

Klopas’ men have won all but one of their last six games, with a defeat against Orlando City on July 2 being the exception.

Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire Prediction

While Minnesota will look to build on their last win, they face a Chicago side in a fine run of form in recent weeks. However, the Loons have been near impenetrable at home recently and should claim all three points in front of their fans.

Prediction: Minnesota 2-1 Chicago

Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Minnesota

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of Minnesota's last eight games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of Chicago's last eight games.)