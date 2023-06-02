Minnesota United vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3, 2023

Seeking to pick up their first away win of the season, Toronto FC visit the Allianz Field to face Minnesota United in the MLS on Saturday (June 3).

Minnesota failed to find their feet on Wednesday, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Austin FC. Adrian Heath’s side have failed to win their last three games, losing twice, including a 4-0 defeat against Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup on May 24.

With 19 points from 15 matches, Minnesota are seventh in the Western Conference, level on points with eighth-placed Austin FC.

Meanwhile, Toronto were denied a second consecutive win last time out, as they were held to a goalless by Chicago Fire. That followed a 2-1 win over DC United on May 28, which snapped their five-game winless run.

The Reds have picked up 17 points from 16 games to sit 13th in the Eastern Conference, level on points with 12th-placed Chicago Fire.

Minnesota United vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Toronto boast a superior record in the fixture, winning twice in three meetings and losing once.

The Loons are on a three-game winless run since a 1-0 win over Portland Timbers on May 21.

Toronto have failed to win their last 11 away games across competitions, losing eight since August.

Minnesota are unbeaten in four home games across competitions, winning twice since a 2-1 loss against Orlando City in April.

Minnesota United vs Toronto FC Prediction

Minnesota head into the weekend as firm favourites, as they take on a Toronto side yet to taste victory away from home. The Loons are unbeaten in four home games, so they should pick up all three points.

Prediction: Minnesota 2-1 Toronto

Minnesota United vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Minnesota

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their three previous meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in three previous meetings.)

