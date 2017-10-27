Mirallas wants Everton to show confidence and passion

by Reuters 27 Oct 2017, 16:28 IST

Britain Football Soccer - Everton v Watford - Premier League - Goodison Park - 12/5/17 Everton's Kevin Mirallas waves to fans as he holds a child after the game Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

(Reuters) - Everton will win plenty of points if they play with the same confidence as they did in the second half of their 2-1 League Cup loss to Chelsea, midfielder Kevin Mirallas has said ahead of the club's Premier League trip to Leicester City on Sunday.

Everton, playing their first game under caretaker manager David Unsworth following the sacking of Dutchman Ronald Koeman, delivered an improved performance on Wednesday but it was not enough to stop the London club from making the quarter finals.

Mirallas, who started the game against Chelsea, said he was happy with the desire shown by his team mates and urged them to replicate that in upcoming games as they look to move out of the relegation zone.

"We lost but in the second half we played with more confidence. If we play every game like that we will win a lot of points this season," Mirallas told the club's website (www.evertonfc.com).

"In the second half we had a lot of chances and when you see the players playing like that, with a lot of passion ... I am very happy.

"We need that, because when you see the league – that is not Everton. I am not happy with the situation. For the club, fans and players, we need more – and that starts on Sunday."

Leicester, who appointed Frenchman Claude Puel as their manager on a three-year deal after sacking Craig Shakespeare, are 14th in the table with nine points from nine games.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)